Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results - 2nd Update
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 08:10 PM
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Alex de Minaur (AUS x8) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15) 6-0, 6-0
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3, 6-2
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Arthur Fils (FRA x12) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result3 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals3 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead3 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table3 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update4 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike4 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster4 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company4 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant5 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday5 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra5 hours ago