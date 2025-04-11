Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results - 2nd Update

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Alex de Minaur (AUS x8) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15) 6-0, 6-0

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3, 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Arthur Fils (FRA x12) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

