Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results - 4th Update
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday:
Last 16
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Jack Draper (GBR x5) 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5
Arthur Fils (FRA x12) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) 6-2, 6-3
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 6-1
Alex de Minaur (AUS x8) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x9) 6-2, 6-2
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x13) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6-3, 6-3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 6-1, 6-1
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result5 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals5 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead5 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update6 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike6 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster6 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company6 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant6 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday6 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra6 hours ago