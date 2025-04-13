Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - collated

Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x13) bt Alex de Minaur (AUS x8) 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

