Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Semi-finals
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x13) bt Alex de Minaur (AUS x8) 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
