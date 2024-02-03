Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Montpellier Results

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Tennis: ATP Montpellier results

Montpellier, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) results from the ATP tournament in Montpellier on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Holger Rune (DEN x1) bt Michael Mmoh (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4

Borna Coric (CRO x4) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 6-3, 6-4

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x3) bt Harold Mayot (FRA) 7-5, 6-1

Alexander Bublik (KAZ x2) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ x6) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

