Tennis: ATP Montpellier Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Montpellier, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) results from the ATP tournament in Montpellier on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Holger Rune (DEN x1) bt Michael Mmoh (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4
Borna Coric (CRO x4) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 6-3, 6-4
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x3) bt Harold Mayot (FRA) 7-5, 6-1
Alexander Bublik (KAZ x2) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ x6) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
Jamal Shah inaugurates degree show in Art & Culture University
More Stories From World
-
Rugby Union: 2024 Six Nations result4 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results4 minutes ago
-
10 feared dead in Chile forest fires: officials4 minutes ago
-
Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed in 'Rocky' films, dies at 7614 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 2nd Test scoreboard14 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores2 hours ago
-
The fight over vaping: Lobbyists, campaigners clash before summit2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 hours ago
-
'Mob wife' is flashy fashion look of early 20242 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago