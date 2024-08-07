Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) results from Tuesday's first day of the ATP Montreal Masters (x denoes seed):
1st rd
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 7-6 (9/7), 5-7, 6-4
Tomás Etcheverry (ARG) bt Nicolás Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 6-2
Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) bt Gabriel Diallo (CAN) 6-4, 6-4
Nuno Borges (POR) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
Kei Nishikori (JPN) bt Alex Michelsen (USA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4
Holger Rune (DEN x13) bt Roberto Bautista (ESP) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Fábián Marozsán (HUN) 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From World
-
Maduro attacks social media, claims 'cyber-fascist' coup bid4 minutes ago
-
South Africa makes opera its own at home as its stars shine abroad4 minutes ago
-
Boxer in Olympics gender row moves into final, Thomas flies to 200m gold4 minutes ago
-
In Cuba, wrestler Lopez's hometown cheers historic Olympic gold13 minutes ago
-
Hope, optimism abound as energized Harris crowd relishes VP pick13 minutes ago
-
Algerian boxer in Paris Olympics gender row marches into final13 minutes ago
-
Venezuela army vows 'absolute loyalty' to Maduro after opposition appeal14 minutes ago
-
Blinken says Bangladesh must respect 'democratic principles'14 minutes ago
-
Nishikori advances with Montreal fightback, Raonic out14 minutes ago
-
Ireland's Harrington retains Olympic boxing title, then retires14 minutes ago
-
Seven US personnel injured in attack on Iraq base23 minutes ago
-
Russia says it repelled Ukrainian border attack23 minutes ago