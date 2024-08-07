Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) results from Tuesday's first day of the ATP Montreal Masters (x denoes seed):

1st rd

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 7-6 (9/7), 5-7, 6-4

Tomás Etcheverry (ARG) bt Nicolás Jarry (CHI) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 6-2

Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) bt Gabriel Diallo (CAN) 6-4, 6-4

Nuno Borges (POR) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

Kei Nishikori (JPN) bt Alex Michelsen (USA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

Holger Rune (DEN x13) bt Roberto Bautista (ESP) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Fábián Marozsán (HUN) 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3

Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x15) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-4, 6-2

