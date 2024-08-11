Tennis: ATP Montreal Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) results from Saturday's fifth day of the ATP Montreal Masters (x denoes seed):
3rd rd
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x15) 6-4, 6-3
Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-2, 6-2
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 3-0, retired
Kei Nishikori (JPN) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 6-3, 6-4
2nd rd
Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 6-3, 6-2
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x4) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6)
Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x9) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)
afp
