Tennis: ATP Montreal Results

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) results from Sunday's sixth day of the ATP Montreal Masters (x denotes seed):

Quarter-finals

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x4) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x2) 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 6-4

USA Sunday From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

