Tennis: ATP Montreal Results - 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) results from Saturday's fifth day of the ATP Montreal Masters (x denoes seed):

3rd rd

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x15) 6-4, 6-3

Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-2, 6-2

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 3-0, retired

Kei Nishikori (JPN) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 6-3, 6-4

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x7) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x6) walkover

2nd rd

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 6-3, 6-2

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x4) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6)

Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x9) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

More Stories From World