Tennis: ATP Munich Results
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP event in Munich on Monday (x denotes seeding):
1st rd
Alexander Zverev (GER x1) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4, 6-1
Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Tseng Chun Hsin (TWN) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5)
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Learner Tien (USA) 6-4, 6-2
David Goffin (BEL) bt Billy Harris (GBR) 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (11/9)
Ben Shelton (USA x2) bt Borna Gojo (CRO) 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3)
