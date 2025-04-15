Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Munich Results

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP event in Munich on Monday (x denotes seeding):

1st rd

Alexander Zverev (GER x1) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4, 6-1

Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Tseng Chun Hsin (TWN) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5)

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Learner Tien (USA) 6-4, 6-2

David Goffin (BEL) bt Billy Harris (GBR) 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (11/9)

Ben Shelton (USA x2) bt Borna Gojo (CRO) 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3)

