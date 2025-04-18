Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Munich Results

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Tennis: ATP Munich results

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP event in Munich on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter finals

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x5) bt David Goffin (BEL) 6-2, 6-4

Ben Shelton (USA x2) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 6-4, 6-3

