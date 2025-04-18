Tennis: ATP Munich Results
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP event in Munich on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter finals
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x5) bt David Goffin (BEL) 6-2, 6-4
Ben Shelton (USA x2) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 6-4, 6-3
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP Munich results6 minutes ago
-
Kyiv receives 909 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers16 minutes ago
-
Vance meets Meloni in Rome before Easter at the Vatican26 minutes ago
-
Kyiv receives 909 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers26 minutes ago
-
Three dead after deadly spring storm wreaks havoc in the Alps36 minutes ago
-
Hamas calls for pressure to end Israel's aid block on Gaza46 minutes ago
-
Three dead after deadly spring storm wreaks havoc in the Alps1 hour ago
-
Man Utd beat Lyon in Europa League epic, Spurs and Athletic Bilbao reach semis2 hours ago
-
US threatens to withdraw from Ukraine talks if no progress2 hours ago
-
Putin's order not to hit Ukraine energy targets has 'expired': Kremlin2 hours ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican2 hours ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican2 hours ago