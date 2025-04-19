Tennis: ATP Munich Results
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) results from the ATP event in Munich on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Semi-finals
Ben Shelton (USA x2) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x5) 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4
afp
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Munich results6 minutes ago
-
Vance and Francis: divergent values but shared ideas6 minutes ago
-
London whale sculpture may contain 2011 tsunami debris6 minutes ago
-
Aleinik: Belarus, China are preparing for second meeting of high-level parliamentary committee16 minutes ago
-
Saudi Prince congratulates President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on winning Gabonese Presidential E ..16 minutes ago
-
Iran, US conclude second round of high-stakes nuclear talks in Rome36 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Cup semi-final results46 minutes ago
-
Xi returns to Beijing after state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia46 minutes ago
-
Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike1 hour ago
-
From Messi to Trump, AI action figures are the rage2 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results3 hours ago