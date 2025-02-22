Tennis: ATP Qatar Open Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 01:30 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) results in the ATP Qatar Open on Friday (x denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5)
Playing later
Jiri Lehecka (CZE) v Jack Draper (GBR x8)
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
More Stories From World
-
LA mayor sacks fire chief over handling of deadly blazes51 seconds ago
-
Tennis: ATP Qatar Open results54 seconds ago
-
Liverpool draw PSG, Madrid clubs clash in Champions League last 1631 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League knockout phase draw31 minutes ago
-
Andreeva defeats Rybakina in Dubai to become youngest WTA 1000 finalist1 hour ago
-
Tennis: WTA Dubai Championships results - collated1 hour ago
-
World champion Brignone storms to Sestriere giant slalom2 hours ago
-
Pope not out of danger, doctors say, amid questions over future2 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Dubai Championships results2 hours ago
-
M23 advances deeper in east DRC as Congolese troops flee2 hours ago
-
Rickelton hits century as South Africa rout Afghanistan in Champions Trophy2 hours ago
-
Ramos starts at 10 for 'competitive' France against Italy2 hours ago