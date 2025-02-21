Tennis: ATP Qatar Open results - collated

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 08:50 AM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) results in the ATP Qatar Open on Thursday (x denotes seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Jiri Lehecka (CZE) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Jack Draper (GBR x8) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) 6-3 - retired

Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x2) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8)

