Tennis: ATP Qatar Open Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Tennis: ATP Qatar Open results - collated

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) results in the ATP Qatar Open on Friday (x denotes seeded player):

Semi-finals

Jack Draper (GBR x8) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5)

