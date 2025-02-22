Tennis: ATP Qatar Open Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) results in the ATP Qatar Open on Friday (x denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Jack Draper (GBR x8) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3
Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5)
