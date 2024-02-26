Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Rio Open Results

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Tennis: ATP Rio Open results

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) results from ATP Tour Rio Open on Sunday (x denotes seed):

Final

Sebastian Baez (ARG x5) bt Mariano Navone (ARG) 6-2, 6-1

