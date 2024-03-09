Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) results on Friday from ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):

Men

2nd rd

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x22) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-2, 3-1 abandon

Jannik Sinner (ITA x3) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-3, 6-0

Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-1, 6-2

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x31) bt Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-4, 6-1

Women

2nd rd

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x15) 7-5, 6-1

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x22) bt Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 6-3, 6-1

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-0, 6-2

