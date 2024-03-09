Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) results on Friday from ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):
Men
2nd rd
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x22) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-2, 3-1 abandon
Jannik Sinner (ITA x3) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-3, 6-0
Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-1, 6-2
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x31) bt Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-4, 6-1
Women
2nd rd
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x15) 7-5, 6-1
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x22) bt Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 6-3, 6-1
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-0, 6-2
Recent Stories
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students
More Stories From World
-
Women numbers in leadership positions must increase, says UN chief4 minutes ago
-
Erdogan says March local elections will be his 'last'7 hours ago
-
Biden hits election battleground states after feisty address7 hours ago
-
Trump daughter-in-law takes senior Republican Party role7 hours ago
-
US court convicts Honduras ex-president in cocaine trafficking8 hours ago
-
Erdogan says Turkey ready to host Russia-Ukraine peace summit8 hours ago
-
UN Security Council to vote on Sudan Ramadan ceasefire call8 hours ago
-
Warmest US winter on record8 hours ago
-
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis10 hours ago
-
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea10 hours ago
-
DR Congo prosecutor seeks 20 years' jail for journalist11 hours ago
-
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures11 hours ago