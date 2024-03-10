Open Menu

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) results on Saturday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):

Men

2nd rd

Luca Nardi (ITA) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Ugo Humbert (FRA x14) bt Patrick Kypson (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Arthur Fils (FRA) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x23) 6-3, 6-4

Cameron Norrie (GBR x28) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4, 6-4

Adrian Mannarino (FRA x21) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-1, 6-2

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x13) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 7-5, 6-2

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2

Holger Rune (DEN x7) bt Milos Raonic (CAN) retired

Women

2nd rd

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x11) bt Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Elise Mertens (BEL x24) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-1, 6-4

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x32) 6-3, 6-4

Cori Gauff (USA x3) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)

Diane Parry (FRA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x29) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2

Caroline Garcia (FRA x20) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS) 5-7, 6-4, 6-0

Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) 4-0 retired

