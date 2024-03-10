Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) results on Saturday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):
Men
2nd rd
Luca Nardi (ITA) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Ugo Humbert (FRA x14) bt Patrick Kypson (USA) 6-4, 6-4
Arthur Fils (FRA) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x23) 6-3, 6-4
Cameron Norrie (GBR x28) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4, 6-4
Adrian Mannarino (FRA x21) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-1, 6-2
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x13) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 7-5, 6-2
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2
Holger Rune (DEN x7) bt Milos Raonic (CAN) retired
Women
2nd rd
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x11) bt Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
Elise Mertens (BEL x24) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-1, 6-4
Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x32) 6-3, 6-4
Cori Gauff (USA x3) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)
Diane Parry (FRA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x29) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2
Caroline Garcia (FRA x20) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS) 5-7, 6-4, 6-0
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) 4-0 retired
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: South African Premiership results19 minutes ago
-
Girona ease back into second as Atletico woes continue19 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table19 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Puerto Rico Open scores19 minutes ago
-
Girona ease back into second as Atletico woes continue19 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational scores19 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table29 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table29 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table49 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated49 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table49 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated49 minutes ago