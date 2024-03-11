Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) results on Sunday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):
Men
3rd rd
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x11) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x18) 6-3, 6-3
Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x20) 7-5, 6-0
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Thiago Wild (BRA) 6-2, 6-2
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x31) 6-2, 6-3
Women
3rd rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Linda Noskova (CZE x26) 6-4, 6-0
