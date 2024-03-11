Open Menu

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) results on Sunday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):

Men

3rd rd

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x11) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x18) 6-3, 6-3

Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x20) 7-5, 6-0

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Thiago Wild (BRA) 6-2, 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x31) 6-2, 6-3

Women

3rd rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Linda Noskova (CZE x26) 6-4, 6-0

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Madison Keys (USA x28) 6-4, 6-1

Related Topics

India USA Hun Madison Sunday From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

10 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

24 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

2 days ago
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

2 days ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

2 days ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

2 days ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

2 days ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

2 days ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

2 days ago

More Stories From World