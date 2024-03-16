Open Menu

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) results on Friday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):

Women

Semi-finals

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x31) 6-2, 6-1

