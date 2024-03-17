Open Menu

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) results on Saturday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):

Men

Semi-finals

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x3) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

Related Topics

India Ita From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

9 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

9 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

10 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

12 hours ago
 NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

12 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

12 hours ago
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

12 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

12 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

12 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

12 hours ago
 IGP orders action over violence against women

IGP orders action over violence against women

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations

12 hours ago

More Stories From World