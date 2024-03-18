Open Menu

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results

Published March 18, 2024

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) results on Sunday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):

Women

Final

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) 6-4, 6-0

Playing later

Men

Final

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) v Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2)

