Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) results on Sunday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):
Women
Final
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) 6-4, 6-0
Playing later
Men
Final
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) v Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2)
