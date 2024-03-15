Open Menu

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated

Published March 15, 2024

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - collated

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) results on Thursday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):

Men

Quarter-finals

Tommy Paul (USA x17) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x9) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) bt Holger Rune (DEN x7) 7-5, 6-4

Jannik Sinner (ITA x3) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE x32) 6-3, 6-3

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x6) 6-3, 6-1

Women

Quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6-4, 1-0 retired

Marta Kostyuk (UKR x31) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS x28) 6-0, 7-5

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 6-4, 6-3

Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt Emma Navarro (USA x23) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

More Stories From World