Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) results on Thursday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):
Men
Quarter-finals
Tommy Paul (USA x17) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x9) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) bt Holger Rune (DEN x7) 7-5, 6-4
Jannik Sinner (ITA x3) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE x32) 6-3, 6-3
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x6) 6-3, 6-1
Women
Quarter-finals
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6-4, 1-0 retired
Marta Kostyuk (UKR x31) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS x28) 6-0, 7-5
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 6-4, 6-3
Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt Emma Navarro (USA x23) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4
