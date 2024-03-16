Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) results on Friday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):
Women
Semi-finals
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x31) 6-2, 6-1
Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt Coco Gauff (USA x3) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2
