Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) results on Saturday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):

Men

Semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) bt Tommy Paul (USA x17) 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x3) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

