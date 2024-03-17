Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) results on Saturday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):
Men
Semi-finals
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) bt Tommy Paul (USA x17) 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x3) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2
