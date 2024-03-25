Open Menu

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open Results: Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) results on Sunday from the ATP-WTA Miami Open Masters (x denotes seed):

Men

2nd rd

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x23) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 7-5, 6-1

Ben Shelton (USA x16) bt Martín Landaluce (ESP) 6-3, 6-4

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x11) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x19) 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-2, 6-4

Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-3, 6-2

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x24) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 6-3

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE x26) 6-4, 6-4

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Holger Rune (DEN x6) 6-1, 6-1

3rd rd

Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Andy Murray (GBR) 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Martin Damm Jr.

(USA) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5)

Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x25) 5-7, 7-5, 6-1

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x30) 7-5, 6-1

Nicolas Jarry (CHI x22) bt Thiago Wild (BRA) 6-7 (1/7), 7-5, 6-3

Women

3rd rd

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x14) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x21) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Emma Navarro (USA x20) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) 6-2, 3-6, 6-0

Jessica Pegula (USA x5) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x31) 7-5, 6-4

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-4, 6-0

Caroline Garcia (FRA x23) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5

Sorana Cirstea (ROM x19) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) 7-5, 6-2

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Elina Avanesyan (RUS) 6-1, 6-2

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Linda Nosková (CZE x26) 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 6-4

