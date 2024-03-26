Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open Results: Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) results on Monday from the ATP-WTA Miami Open (x denotes seed):
Men
3rd round
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-2, 6-4
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x23) bt Ben Shelton (USA x16) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x11) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-1, 6-0
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x28) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3
Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA x31) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3
Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x20) 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (7/5)
Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x24) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-5, 6-3
4th round
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x14) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x1) 6-4, 6-2
Jessica Pegula (USA x5) bt Emma Navarro (USA x20) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3
Caroline Garcia (FRA x23) bt Cori Gauff (USA x3) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2
Danielle Collins (USA) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x19) 6-3, 6-2
Maria Sakkari (GRE x8) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x22) walkover.
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Madison Keys (USA x17) 6-3, 7-5
Victoria Azarenka (BLR x27) bt Katie Boulter (GBR x24) 7-5, 6-1
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x32) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)
./bds
