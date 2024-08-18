Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Cincinnati, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) results on Saturday's fifth day of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Open (x denotes seed):

Men

Women

Quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x10) 6-3, 6-2

