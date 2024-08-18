Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Cincinnati, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) results on Sunday's sixth day of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Open (x denotes seed):
Women
Semi-finals
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x1) 6-3, 6-3
