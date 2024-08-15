Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Cincinnati, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) results on Wednesday's second day of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Open (x denotes seed):
Men
2nd rd
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Alex Michelsen (USA) 6-4, 7-5
1st rd
Max Purcell (AUS) bt Tomás Machac (CZE) 6-4, 7-6 (7/1)
Fábián Marozsán (HUN) bt Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)
Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-3, 6-1
Jack Draper (GBR) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
Holger Rune (DEN x15) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4
Nuno Borges (POR) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-5, 6-3
Women
1st rd
Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Emma Navarro (USA x11) 6-2, 6-2
Jessica Bouzas (ESP) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/1)
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x10) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-4, 6-4
Taylor Townsend (USA) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7)
Diana Shnaider (RUS) bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-1, 6-4
Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x13) bt Katerina Siniaková (CZE) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3
Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 7-5
afp
