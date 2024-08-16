Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update

Cincinnati, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) results on Thursday's third day of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Open (x denotes seed):

Men

2nd rd

Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)

Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-4, 6-3

Alexander Zverev (GER x3) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-3, 6-2

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3, 6-3

Fábián Marozsán (HUN) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x8) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x5) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 7-6 (7/4), 3-1, retired

Women

2nd rd

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-3, 6-4

Elina Svitolina (UKR) bt Jessica Bouzas (ESP) 6-4, 6-1

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x10) bt Magda Linette (POL) 7-6 (12/10), 6-1

Elina Avanesyan (ARM) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x8) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

Taylor Townsend (USA) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x9) 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

Diana Shnaider (RUS) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 7-5, 6-0

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

afp

Related Topics

USA Brandon Hun Ita Cincinnati Allied Rental Modarba Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

20 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

42 minutes ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

12 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

12 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

12 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

12 hours ago
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

12 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

12 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

13 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

13 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

13 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

13 hours ago

More Stories From World