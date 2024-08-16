Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Cincinnati, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) results on Thursday's third day of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Open (x denotes seed):
Men
2nd rd
Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Arthur Fils (FRA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)
Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-4, 6-3
Alexander Zverev (GER x3) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS) 6-3, 6-2
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3, 6-3
Fábián Marozsán (HUN) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x8) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x5) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 7-6 (7/4), 3-1, retired
Women
2nd rd
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-3, 6-4
Elina Svitolina (UKR) bt Jessica Bouzas (ESP) 6-4, 6-1
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x10) bt Magda Linette (POL) 7-6 (12/10), 6-1
Elina Avanesyan (ARM) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x8) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2
Taylor Townsend (USA) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x9) 6-1, 2-6, 6-1
Diana Shnaider (RUS) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 7-5, 6-0
Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
afp
