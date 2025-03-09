Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) results on Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):
Men
2nd rd
Jack Draper (GBR x13) bt Joao Fonseca (BRA) 6-4, 6-0
Jenson Brooksby (USA) bt Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x17) 6-4, 6-2
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x30) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 7-5
Taylor Fritz (USA x3) bt Matteo Gigante (ITA) 6-3, 7-5
Women
2nd rd
Polina Kudermetova (RUS) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x20) 7-5, 6-2
Maria Sakkari (GRE x29) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-0, 6-3
Madison Keys (USA x5) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-3, 6-0
