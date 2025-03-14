Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 08:20 AM

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) results on Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Quarter-finals

Holger Rune (DEN x12) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 5-7, 6-0, 6-3

Women

Quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x8) 6-3, 6-3

