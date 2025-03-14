Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) results on Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):
Men
Quarter-finals
Holger Rune (DEN x12) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 5-7, 6-0, 6-3
Women
Quarter-finals
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x8) 6-3, 6-3
Recent Stories
'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..
Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne
Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..
Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan
US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Russia
England fast bowler Wood out for four months after latest injury blow
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results6 minutes ago
-
Stock markets tumble as Trump targets booze6 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Players Championship scores6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results6 minutes ago
-
Swiatek to face Andreeva, Sabalenka meets Keys in Indian Wells semi-finals6 minutes ago
-
UN chief hails Kyrgyz-Tajik border treaty ending long-running border dispute26 minutes ago
-
UN chief hails Kyrgyz-Tajik border treaty ending long-running border dispute7 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results7 hours ago
-
Canada rallies against Russian 'aggression' as new US tone splits G77 hours ago
-
'Blood Moon' rising: Rare total lunar eclipse tonight8 hours ago
-
EU 'open for negotiations' after latest Trump tariff threat8 hours ago
-
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed9 hours ago