Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 08:50 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) results on Friday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):
2nd rd
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x1) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4)
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA x29) bt Fábián Marozsán (HUN) 6-4, retired
Ugo Humbert (FRA x18) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-4, 6-3
Matteo Berrettini (ITA x28) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)
Marcos Giron (USA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-2
Alexei Popyrin (AUS x26) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5
Tommy Paul (USA x10) bt Tristan Boyer (USA) 6-3, 6-1
Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE x23) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5
Alex Michelsen (USA x31) bt Colton Smith (USA) 6-3, 6-4
1st rd
Mariano Navone (ARG) bt Learner Tien (USA) 7-5, 6-4
Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-3, 6-4
Women
2nd rd
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x7) bt Suzan Lamens (NED) 6-3, 6-3
Katie Boulter (GBR x25) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-0
Clara Tauson (DEN x22) bt María Camila Osorio (COL) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5
Lulu Sun (NZL) bt Linda Nosková (CZE x31) 6-1, 6-4
Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) bt Robin Montgomery (USA) 6-1, 6-3
Karolína Muchová (CZE x15) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-4, 6-3
Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt Eva Lys (GER) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
Katerina Siniaková (CZE) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x21) 6-2, 6-2
Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x32) 6-3, 6-1
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-2, 6-0
1st rd
Iva Jovic (USA) bt Julia Grabher (AUT) 2-6, 7-5, 6-0
Alycia Parks (USA) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) 6-4, 6-3
Elina Avanesyan (ARM) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-4, 6-2
