Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 08:10 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) results on Sunday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA x29) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x8) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x28) 6-3, 6-3
Marcos Giron (USA) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS x26) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3
Tommy Paul (USA x10) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-3, 7-5
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Alex Michelsen (USA x31) 2-0 retired
Women
3rd rd
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x7) bt Katie Boulter (GBR x25) 6-0, 7-5
Elina Svitolina (UKR x23) bt Danielle Collins (USA x14) 6-2, 6-4
Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-2, 6-1
Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-3, 6-3
Karolína Muchová (CZE x15) bt Katerina Siniaková (CZE) 7-5, 6-1
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-0, 6-2
afp
Recent Stories
Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..
Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update3 minutes ago
-
Arsenal title bid fades after Man Utd draw as Chelsea go fourth7 hours ago
-
Napoli refresh title hopes with win over Fiorentina7 hours ago
-
Arsenal held by Man Utd in latest blow to Premier League title bid7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update7 hours ago
-
Real Madrid capitalise as Atletico stumble in Liga title race7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update7 hours ago
-
Napoli refresh title hopes with win over Fiorentina7 hours ago
-
Seventh heaven for Ingebrigtsen as Mahuchikh and Bol also shine at Euro indoors8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results8 hours ago
-
Tim Merlier sprints to victory in Paris-Nice first stage8 hours ago
-
UN rights chief raises alarm over escalating violence in Syria; 1,000 reported killed8 hours ago