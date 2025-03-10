Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 08:10 AM

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) results on Sunday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):

Men

3rd

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA x29) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x8) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x28) 6-3, 6-3

Marcos Giron (USA) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS x26) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

Tommy Paul (USA x10) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-3, 7-5

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Alex Michelsen (USA x31) 2-0 retired

Women

3rd rd

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x7) bt Katie Boulter (GBR x25) 6-0, 7-5

Elina Svitolina (UKR x23) bt Danielle Collins (USA x14) 6-2, 6-4

Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-2, 6-1

Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-3, 6-3

Karolína Muchová (CZE x15) bt Katerina Siniaková (CZE) 7-5, 6-1

Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-0, 6-2

afp

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure B ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attract ..

Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop e ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy

9 hours ago
 Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

12 hours ago
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

12 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

13 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

14 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

15 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

16 hours ago
 Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

16 hours ago

More Stories From World