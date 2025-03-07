Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - 2nd Update

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 08:20 AM

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) results on Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):

Men

1st rd

Gabriel Diallo (CAN) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (9/7)

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-1, 6-3

Jakub Mensík (CZE) bt Tomás Etcheverry (ARG) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)

Joao Fonseca (BRA) bt Jacob Fearnley (GBR) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3

Jenson Brooksby (USA) bt Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 1-6, 7-5, 7-5

Matteo Gigante (ITA) bt Sebastián Báez (ARG) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Hugo Gaston (FRA) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 6-3, 6-3

Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-4, 6-4

Women

1st rd

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-4, 7-5

Polina Kudermetova (RUS) bt Claire Liu (USA) 6-4, 6-2

Sonay Kartal (GBR) bt Varvara Lepchenko (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2

Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-2, 6-1

Caty McNally (USA) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-4, retired

Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3

Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) bt Emma Raducanu (GBR) 6-3, 6-2

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) bt Olga Danilovic (SRB) 6-2, 6-3

Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-1, 6-1

Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Maya Joint (AUS) 6-2, 7-5

afp

