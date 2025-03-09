Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - 2nd Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 09:00 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) results on Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):
Men
2nd rd
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) 6-4, 7-5
Brandon Nakashima (USA x32) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 7-5, 6-1
Jack Draper (GBR x13) bt Joao Fonseca (BRA) 6-4, 6-0
Jenson Brooksby (USA) bt Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x17) 6-4, 6-2
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x30) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-3, 7-5
Taylor Fritz (USA x3) bt Matteo Gigante (ITA) 6-3, 7-5
Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x6) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x25) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x21) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 7-5, 6-3
Denis Shapovalov (CAN x27) bt Adam Walton (AUS) 6-3, 6-2
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Quentin Halys (FRA) 6-4, 6-2
Women
2nd rd
Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Magdalena Frech (POL x30) 6-3, 7-5
Polina Kudermetova (RUS) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x20) 7-5, 6-2
Sonay Kartal (GBR) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x16) 6-2, 6-1
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x12) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x6) bt Iva Jovic (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4)
Maria Sakkari (GRE x29) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-0, 6-3
Donna Vekic (CRO x19) bt Elina Avanesyan (ARM) 6-3, 6-3
Elise Mertens (BEL x28) bt Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-4, 7-5
Madison Keys (USA x5) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-3, 6-0
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
More Stories From World
-
Hamas says 'positive' signs for start of phase two Gaza truce talks5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update5 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz, Keys breeze into Indian Wells third round5 minutes ago
-
Djokovic crashes out of Indian Wells opener5 minutes ago
-
Djokovic crashes out at Indian Wells as Alcaraz sails through5 minutes ago
-
'Things are different' Djokovic says after another early exit at Indian Wells5 minutes ago
-
Wild weather leaves mass blackouts in Australia5 minutes ago
-
Argentina port city 'destroyed' by massive rainstorm, 13 dead5 minutes ago
-
Colombian guerillas release hostage security forces5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 2nd update6 minutes ago
-
US shipbuilders, a shadow of what they were, welcome Trump's support6 minutes ago
-
Nigeria seeks to cash in on soaring cocoa prices6 minutes ago