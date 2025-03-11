Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - 2nd Update
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) results on Monday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):
Men
3rd rd
Brandon Nakashima (USA x32) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-2, 6-4
Ben Shelton (USA x11) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x22) 6-3, 7-5
Jack Draper (GBR x13) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA) 7-5, 6-4
Taylor Fritz (USA x3) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x30) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x25) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-4
Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x21) 6-4, 6-0
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x27) 6-2, 6-4
Women
3rd rd
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-1, 6-2
Sonay Kartal (GBR) bt Polina Kudermetova (RUS) 7-5, 6-3
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x24) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x12) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x29) 7-6 (7/1), 6-2
Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS x13) 6-4, 6-4
Donna Vekic (CRO x19) bt Emma Navarro (USA x10) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1
Madison Keys (USA x5) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x28) 6-2, 6-7 (8/10), 6-4
