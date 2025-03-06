Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - 3rd Update
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) results on Wednesday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):
Men
1st rd
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Pedro Martínez (ESP) 6-3, 6-2
Kei Nishikori (JPN) bat Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3)
Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bat Roberto Carballes (ESP) 6-3, 0-6, 6-1
Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) bat Alexandre Muller (FRA) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8/6)
Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-5, 6-4
Tristan Boyer (USA) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)
Colton Smith (USA) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
Bu Yunchaokete (CHN) bt Nishesh Basavareddy (USA) 7-5, 6-4
Women
1st rd
Suzan Lamens (NED) bt Marie Bouzková (CZE) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Ann Li (USA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-1
Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Hailey Baptiste (USA) bt Whitney Osuigwe (USA) 6-1, 6-2
Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-4, 7-5
Magda Linette (POL) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Lulu Sun (NZL) bt Rebecca Sramková (SVK) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7/2)
Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Renata Zarazúa (MEX) 6-4, 1-0 retired
Caroline Garcia (FRA) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-3, 6-4
afp
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 3rd update6 minutes ago
-
Global Islamic scholars to convene for second 'Building Bridges' conference7 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results7 hours ago
-
Greek govt to face no-confidence vote over 2023 train tragedy7 hours ago
-
US funding cuts to TB programmes endangering 'millions of lives': WHO8 hours ago
-
US pauses intelligence sharing with Ukraine8 hours ago
-
SpaceX aims for Thursday Starship test flight8 hours ago
-
England bench Marcus Smith for Italy Six Nations match8 hours ago
-
Kobe, Shanghai take control in Champions League last 168 hours ago
-
Stocks rally on tariff relief hopes, German spending plan8 hours ago
-
South Africa v New Zealand Champions Trophy semi-final scores9 hours ago
-
Stocks rally on tariff relief hopes, German spending plan9 hours ago