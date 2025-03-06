Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - 3rd Update

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 08:20 AM

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 3rd update

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) results on Wednesday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):

Men

1st rd

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Pedro Martínez (ESP) 6-3, 6-2

Kei Nishikori (JPN) bat Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3)

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bat Roberto Carballes (ESP) 6-3, 0-6, 6-1

Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) bat Alexandre Muller (FRA) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8/6)

Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-5, 6-4

Tristan Boyer (USA) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)

Colton Smith (USA) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Bu Yunchaokete (CHN) bt Nishesh Basavareddy (USA) 7-5, 6-4

Women

1st rd

Suzan Lamens (NED) bt Marie Bouzková (CZE) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Ann Li (USA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-1

Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Hailey Baptiste (USA) bt Whitney Osuigwe (USA) 6-1, 6-2

Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-4, 7-5

Magda Linette (POL) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Lulu Sun (NZL) bt Rebecca Sramková (SVK) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7/2)

Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Renata Zarazúa (MEX) 6-4, 1-0 retired

Caroline Garcia (FRA) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-3, 6-4

afp

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emer ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

9 hours ago
 European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

11 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

11 hours ago

More Stories From World