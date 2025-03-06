Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - 3rd Update
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) results on Wednesday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):
Men
1st rd
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Pedro Martínez (ESP) 6-3, 6-2
Kei Nishikori (JPN) bat Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3)
Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bat Roberto Carballes (ESP) 6-3, 0-6, 6-1
Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) bat Alexandre Muller (FRA) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8/6)
Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-5, 6-4
Tristan Boyer (USA) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)
Colton Smith (USA) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
Bu Yunchaokete (CHN) bt Nishesh Basavareddy (USA) 7-5, 6-4
Women
1st rd
Suzan Lamens (NED) bt Marie Bouzková (CZE) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Ann Li (USA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-1
Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Hailey Baptiste (USA) bt Whitney Osuigwe (USA) 6-1, 6-2
Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-4, 7-5
Magda Linette (POL) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Lulu Sun (NZL) bt Rebecca Sramková (SVK) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7/2)
Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Renata Zarazúa (MEX) 6-4, 1-0 retired
Caroline Garcia (FRA) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-3, 6-4
Recent Stories
Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance
MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..
Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..
FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 3rd update2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi welcomes Ambassador of Rwanda at Pakistan House22 minutes ago
-
Golf: Blue Bay LPGA first round scores1 hour ago
-
Taiwan says TSMC investment 'historic moment' for US ties1 hour ago
-
Kremlin praises Rubio comment on 'proxy war' in Ukraine1 hour ago
-
S. Korea fighter jets accidentally drop bombs, civilians among 15 injured1 hour ago
-
Ukraine titanium mine hopes US deal will bring funds1 hour ago
-
Preparations for upcoming Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk discussed in Moscow2 hours ago
-
Sergeyenko: Belarus values friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan2 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches Iftar, dates distribution programs in Kosova2 hours ago
-
Makkah security ensures safe, smooth Umrah experience during Ramadan2 hours ago
-
Vietnamese premier hosts his Kyrgyz counterpart2 hours ago