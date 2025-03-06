Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - 3rd Update

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) results on Wednesday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):

Men

1st rd

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Pedro Martínez (ESP) 6-3, 6-2

Kei Nishikori (JPN) bat Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3)

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bat Roberto Carballes (ESP) 6-3, 0-6, 6-1

Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) bat Alexandre Muller (FRA) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8/6)

Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-5, 6-4

Tristan Boyer (USA) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)

Colton Smith (USA) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Bu Yunchaokete (CHN) bt Nishesh Basavareddy (USA) 7-5, 6-4

Women

1st rd

Suzan Lamens (NED) bt Marie Bouzková (CZE) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) bt Ann Li (USA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-1

Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Hailey Baptiste (USA) bt Whitney Osuigwe (USA) 6-1, 6-2

Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-4, 7-5

Magda Linette (POL) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Lulu Sun (NZL) bt Rebecca Sramková (SVK) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7/2)

Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) bt Renata Zarazúa (MEX) 6-4, 1-0 retired

Caroline Garcia (FRA) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-3, 6-4

