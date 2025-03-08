Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated

Published March 08, 2025

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) results on Friday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):

2nd rd

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x1) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4)

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA x29) bt Fábián Marozsán (HUN) 6-4, retired

Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) bt Tomás Machac (CZE x19) bt 4-6, 4-2 retired

Frances Tifoe (USA x16) bt Damir Dzumhur 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (9/7)

Holger Rune (DEN x12) bt Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6-2, 6-4

Ugo Humbert (FRA x18) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-4, 6-3

Matteo Berrettini (ITA x28) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x8) bt Thiago Wild (BRA) 6-2, 6-4

Marcos Giron (USA) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-2

Alexei Popyrin (AUS x26) bt Zizou Bergs (BEL) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5

Arthur Fils (FRA x20) bt Gabriel Diallo (CAN) 6-2, 6-2

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x15) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2

Tommy Paul (USA x10) bt Tristan Boyer (USA) 6-3, 6-1

Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE x23) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

Alex Michelsen (USA x31) bt Colton Smith (USA) 6-3, 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Bu Yunchaokete (CHN) 6-2, 6-2

1st rd

Mariano Navone (ARG) bt Learner Tien (USA) 7-5, 6-4

Quentin Halys (FRA) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-3, 6-4

Women

2nd rd

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x7) bt Suzan Lamens (NED) 6-3, 6-3

Katie Boulter (GBR x25) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-0

Clara Tauson (DEN x22) bt María Camila Osorio (COL) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5

Mirra Andreeva (RUS x9) bt Varvara Gracheva (FRA) 7-5, 6-4

Danielle Collins (USA x14) bt Hailey Baptiste (USA) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

Elina Svitolina (UKR x23) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-1, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3

Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x26) 6-4, 6-4

Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-4, 6-2

Zheng Qinwen (CHN x8) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 6-3, 6-4

Lulu Sun (NZL) bt Linda Nosková (CZE x31) 6-1, 6-4

Marta Kostyuk (UKR x18) bt Robin Montgomery (USA) 6-1, 6-3

Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt Eva Lys (GER) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

Karolína Muchová (CZE x15) bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-4, 6-3

Katerina Siniaková (CZE) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x21) 6-2, 6-2

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x32) 6-3, 6-1

Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-2, 6-0

1st rd

Iva Jovic (USA) bt Julia Grabher (AUT) 2-6, 7-5, 6-0

Alycia Parks (USA) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) 6-4, 6-3

Elina Avanesyan (ARM) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-4, 6-2.

