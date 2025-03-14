Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) results on Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Quarter-finals

Holger Rune (DEN x12) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 5-7, 6-0, 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Arthur Fils (FRA x20) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7)

Jack Draper (GBR x13) bt Ben Shelton (USA x11) 6-4, 7-5

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x25) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)

Women

Quarter-finals

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x24) 6-2, 6-3

Madison Keys (USA x5) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-1, 6-1

Mirra Andreeva (RUS x9) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x23) 7-5, 6-3

Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x8) 6-3, 6-3

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

1 hour ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

9 hours ago
 UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

9 hours ago
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, o ..

UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..

10 hours ago
 Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

10 hours ago
 More wait for stranded astronauts after replacemen ..

More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed

10 hours ago
 Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets c ..

Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne

10 hours ago
 Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Pales ..

Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..

10 hours ago
 Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Ra ..

Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan

10 hours ago

More Stories From World