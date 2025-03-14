Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) results on Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):
Men
Quarter-finals
Holger Rune (DEN x12) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 5-7, 6-0, 6-3
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) bt Arthur Fils (FRA x20) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7)
Jack Draper (GBR x13) bt Ben Shelton (USA x11) 6-4, 7-5
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x25) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)
Women
Quarter-finals
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x24) 6-2, 6-3
Madison Keys (USA x5) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-1, 6-1
Mirra Andreeva (RUS x9) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x23) 7-5, 6-3
Iga Swiatek (POL x2) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x8) 6-3, 6-3
