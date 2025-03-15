Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated

March 15, 2025

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) results on Friday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):

Women

Semi-finals

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Madison Keys (USA x5) 6-0, 6-1

Mirra Andreeva (RUS x9) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x2) 7-6 (7/1), 1-6, 6-3

