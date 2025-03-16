Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 09:00 AM

Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) results on Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Semi-finals

Holger Rune (DEN x12) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) 7-5, 6-4

Jack Draper (GBR x13) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 6-1, 0-6, 6-4

Recent Stories

vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

6 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

6 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..

8 hours ago
 Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ..

Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

12 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

14 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

14 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

14 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

14 hours ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

14 hours ago
 UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

14 hours ago

More Stories From World