Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 09:00 AM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) results on Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters and WTA 1000 tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player):
Men
Semi-finals
Holger Rune (DEN x12) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) 7-5, 6-4
Jack Draper (GBR x13) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 6-1, 0-6, 6-4
