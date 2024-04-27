Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results - 2nd Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Men
2nd rd
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 6-1, 7-5
Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Arthur Fils (FRA x31) 6-2, 6-3
Sebastian Baez (ARG x18) bt Luca Van Assche (FRA) 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4
Tommy Paul (USA x15) bt Lukas Klein (SVK) 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x21) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG x26) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3
Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) bt Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 6-1, 6-4
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x27) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 7-5, 6-3
Ugo Humbert (FRA x13) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-3
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x23) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-1, 7-5
Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x28) 6-4, 6-4
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-2, 6-1
Women
2nd rd
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x6) 7-5, 2-0 -- retired
Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x30) 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-3
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x20) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 6-1, 6-4
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x14) 6-3, 6-3
Sara Bejlek (CZE) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x24) 6-1, 6-4
Mayar Sherif (EGY) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x25) 6-2, 7-5
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-4, 6-3
Marketa Vondrousová (CZE x7) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-1, 6-3
Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Linda Noskova (CZE x29) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-1, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) bt Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND) 6-0, 6-1
Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x22) 2-6, 6-0, 6-2
Robin Montgomery (USA) bt Katie Boulter (GBR x26) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Recent Stories
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track
Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police
More Stories From World
-
Taiwan hit by several quakes, strongest reaching 6.1-magnitude12 minutes ago
-
'Ballistic' Bairstow stars as Punjab pull off record T20 chase12 minutes ago
-
Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks1 hour ago
-
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes2 hours ago
-
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts2 hours ago
-
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses2 hours ago
-
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace2 hours ago
-
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police2 hours ago
-
Israeli-fired unexploded bombs could take 14 years to clear: UN2 hours ago
-
US announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s National Day Reception held in Colombo2 hours ago