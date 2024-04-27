Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results - 2nd Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Men

2nd rd

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 6-1, 7-5

Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Arthur Fils (FRA x31) 6-2, 6-3

Sebastian Baez (ARG x18) bt Luca Van Assche (FRA) 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4

Tommy Paul (USA x15) bt Lukas Klein (SVK) 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x21) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG x26) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) bt Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 6-1, 6-4

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x27) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 7-5, 6-3

Ugo Humbert (FRA x13) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-3

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x23) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-1, 7-5

Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x28) 6-4, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-2, 6-1

Women

2nd rd

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x6) 7-5, 2-0 -- retired

Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x30) 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-3

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x20) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 6-1, 6-4

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x14) 6-3, 6-3

Sara Bejlek (CZE) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x24) 6-1, 6-4

Mayar Sherif (EGY) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR x25) 6-2, 7-5

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-4, 6-3

Marketa Vondrousová (CZE x7) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-1, 6-3

Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Linda Noskova (CZE x29) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-1, 6-4

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) bt Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND) 6-0, 6-1

Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x22) 2-6, 6-0, 6-2

Robin Montgomery (USA) bt Katie Boulter (GBR x26) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

