Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Men

Semi-finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE x30) 3-3 - retired

Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x12) 6-4, 6-3

