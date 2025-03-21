Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open Results
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) results on Thursday in the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Miami Open (x denotes seeded player):
Women
2nd rd
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-3, 6-0
Gabriela Ruse (ROM) bt Magdalena Frech (POL x29) 6-4, 6-4
Rebeka Masarova (SUI) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x21) 6-1, 6-3
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x9) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-1, 7-5
Taylor Townsend (USA) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ x19) 7-6 (7/2), 1-6, 6-1
Leylah Fernandez (CAN x26) bt Alycia Parks (USA) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3
Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x7) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-0, 6-0
Maria Sakkari (GRE x28) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Magda Linette (POL) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x18) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
Linda Fruhvirtová (CZE) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x16) 6-0, 6-2
Hailey Baptiste (USA) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x12) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5
Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x24) 6-2, 6-4
Ons Jabeur (TUN x31) bt Katerina Siniaková (CZE) 6-4, 7-6 (9/7)
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x6) bt Rebecca Sramková (SVK) 6-4, 6-4
Men
1st rd
Jacob Fearnley (GBR) bt Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 7-6 (8/6), 2-6, 6-4
Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5
Gabriel Diallo (CAN) bt Tomás Etcheverry (ARG) 6-3, 6-0
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3
Reilly Opelka (USA) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Wu Yibing (CHN) 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-3
Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Jakub Mensík (CZE) bt Roberto Bautista (ESP) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Mariano Navone (ARG) 7-5, 7-5
Thiago Tirante (ARG) bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
Luciano Darderi (ITA) bt Pedro Martínez (ESP) 6-4, 6-1
Coleman Wong (HKG) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-4, 6-3
Bu Yunchaokete (CHN) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-4, 6-2
João Fonseca (BRA) bt Learner Tien (USA) 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-4
Hugo Gaston (FRA) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-4, 3-1 retired
Zizou Bergs (BEL) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 7-6 (7/2), 7-5
afp
