Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) results on Saturday in the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Miami Open (x denotes seeded player).
Women's 3rd rd
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 6-1, 0-0 retired
Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x26) 6-1, 7-5
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x28) 6-2, 6-4
Magda Linette (POL) bt Linda Fruhvirtová (CZE) 7-5, 6-4
Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Hailey Baptiste (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x6) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x31) 4-3 retired
Men's 2nd rd
Alexander Zverev (GER x1) bt Jacob Fearnley (GBR) 6-2, 6-4
Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA x28) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/1)
Reilly Opelka (USA) bt Holger Rune (DEN x11) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
Tomás Machac (CZE x20) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3
Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS x25) 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 7-5
Jakub Mensík (CZE) bt Jack Draper (GBR x6) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3)
Taylor Fritz (USA x3) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3
Denis Shapovalov (CAN x27) bt Thiago Tirante (ARG) 6-3, 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/3)
Adam Walton (AUS) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 6-4, 6-4
Coleman Wong (HKG) bt Ben Shelton (USA x13) 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 7-6 (7/5)
Joao Fonseca (BRA) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x19) 6-4, 6-3.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
More Stories From World
-
Pope to return to Vatican after five-week hospitalisation27 seconds ago
-
Zverev in bright start, wildcard Wong ousts Shelton33 seconds ago
-
Yemen Huthi rebel media accuse US of attacking airport37 seconds ago
-
Cancelled downhills give Brignone and Odermatt World Cup titles39 seconds ago
-
Draper back down to earth with early exit in Miami42 seconds ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Valspar Championship scores47 seconds ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results49 seconds ago
-
Cancelled downhills give Brignone and Odermatt World Cup titles53 seconds ago
-
Draper back down to earth, Zverev advances, in Miami57 seconds ago
-
'Antipathy' to US: Tourists turning away from Trump's America1 minute ago
-
China says to pursue 'correct' path of globalisation11 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results - collated21 minutes ago