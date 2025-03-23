Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) results on Saturday in the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Miami Open (x denotes seeded player).

Women's 3rd rd

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 6-1, 0-0 retired

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x26) 6-1, 7-5

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x28) 6-2, 6-4

Magda Linette (POL) bt Linda Fruhvirtová (CZE) 7-5, 6-4

Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Hailey Baptiste (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-4

Jasmine Paolini (ITA x6) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x31) 4-3 retired

Men's 2nd rd

Alexander Zverev (GER x1) bt Jacob Fearnley (GBR) 6-2, 6-4

Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA x28) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/1)

Reilly Opelka (USA) bt Holger Rune (DEN x11) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Tomás Machac (CZE x20) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3

Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS x25) 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 7-5

Jakub Mensík (CZE) bt Jack Draper (GBR x6) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3)

Taylor Fritz (USA x3) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

Denis Shapovalov (CAN x27) bt Thiago Tirante (ARG) 6-3, 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/3)

Adam Walton (AUS) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 6-4, 6-4

Coleman Wong (HKG) bt Ben Shelton (USA x13) 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 7-6 (7/5)

Joao Fonseca (BRA) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x19) 6-4, 6-3.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

8 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

11 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

11 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

11 hours ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

13 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

13 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian Presid ..

UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..

13 hours ago
 Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

15 hours ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

15 hours ago

More Stories From World