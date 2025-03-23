Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open Results - Collated
Published March 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) results on Saturday in the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Miami Open (x denotes seeded player)
Women's 3rd rd
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 6-1, 0-0 retired
Danielle Collins (USA x14) bt Rebeka Masarova (SUI) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x9) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)
Ashlyn Krueger (USA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x26) 6-1, 7-5
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x28) 6-2, 6-4
Magda Linette (POL) bt Linda Fruhvirtová (CZE) 7-5, 6-4
Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Hailey Baptiste (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x6) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x31) 4-3 retired
Men's 2nd rd
Alexander Zverev (GER x1) bt Jacob Fearnley (GBR) 6-2, 6-4
Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA x28) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/1)
Arthur Fils (FRA x17) bt Gabriel Diallo (CAN) 6-4, 2-3 retired
Frances Tiafoe (USA x16) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)
Reilly Opelka (USA) bt Holger Rune (DEN x11) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
Tomás Machac (CZE x20) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3
Roman Safiullin (RUS) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS x25) 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 7-5
Jakub Mensík (CZE) bt Jack Draper (GBR x6) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3)
Taylor Fritz (USA x3) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3
Denis Shapovalov (CAN x27) bt Thiago Tirante (ARG) 6-3, 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/3)
Adam Walton (AUS) bt Luciano Darderi (ITA) 6-4, 6-4
Coleman Wong (HKG) bt Ben Shelton (USA x13) 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 7-6 (7/5)
Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) bt Bu Yunchaokete (CHN) 6-4, 6-4
Joao Fonseca (BRA) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x19) 6-4, 6-3
Matteo Berrettini (ITA x29) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Zizou Bergs (BEL) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x8) 7-5, 6-4
